Disney’s Avengers: Endgame has become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The superhero film was was just $500,000 (Dh1.83 million) behind the $2,789.7 million record set by James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’, and closed the gap over the weekend.

“You have to shout out to James Cameron who held that title for a long time,” said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. “But for right now today in Hall H, thanks to you, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is the biggest film of all time.”

Both films are owned by Disney following its takeover of 21st Century Fox, and had their box office figures revised upwards due to new receipts data, it said.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to these historic heights,” Alan Horn, Disney co-chairman and chief creative officer, said in a statement, quoted by Variety. “Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience. The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

‘Avengers: Endgame’ set numerous box office records since debuting in April. The superhero tentpole holds the title for biggest global opening weekend with $1.2 billion, best domestic launch with $357 million and strongest international bow with $866 million.