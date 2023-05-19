Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, died Thursday, his agent said. He was 78.
Berger died “peacefully but nevertheless unexpectedly” early Thursday in his home city of Salzburg, agent Helmut Werner wrote on his management company’s website.
Berger was born in Bad Ischl, Austria on May 29, 1944. In 1964, he worked as a film extra in Rome before being discovered by Visconti, who would later become his partner and in 1966 gave him his first role. He played prominent roles in Visconti’s ‘The Damned’, ‘Ludwig’ and ‘Conversation Piece’.
Berger’s credits also included appearances in Vittorio De Sica’s ‘The Garden of the Finzi-Continis’, Massimo Dallamano’s ‘Dorian Gray’, and, later, in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Godfather Part III’.
After a string of health problems, Berger announced the end of his acting career in November 2019.
Berger’s agent said that “he enjoyed his motto ‘La Dolce Vita’ to the full all his life.” He quoted Berger as saying many years ago: “I have lived three lives, and in four languages! Je ne regrette rien!”
FILE - Actor Helmut Berger, right, speaks with from left, actor Jeremie Renier, actress Aymeline Valade, and director Bertrand Bonello for the screening of Saint-Laurent at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2014. Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, has died. He was 78. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Image Credit: AP
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 20, 1976 shows Austrian actor Helmut Berger and British actress Glenda Jackson posing during the 29th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Austrian actor Helmut Berger died at the age of 78, according to media reports from May 18, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit:
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 20, 1976 shows (from left) British actress Glenda Jackson, US actress Faye Dunaway and Austrian actor Helmut Berger during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Austrian actor Helmut Berger died at the age of 78, according to media reports from May 18, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
FILE -Italian movie director Luchino Visconti, left, gives last instructions to actor Helmut Berger and actress Romy Schneider before filming a scene of 'Ludwig' at a location near Munich, Germany, April 15, 1972. Austrian-born actor Helmut Berger, a European movie star in the 1960s and 1970s who rose to prominence with roles in films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, has died. He was 78. (AP Photo/Str, File)
Image Credit: AP
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 15, 1976 shows Austrian actor Helmut Berger and French actress Suzy Dyson during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Austrian actor Helmut Berger died at the age of 78, according to media reports from May 18, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit:
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 20, 1976 shows US actress Faye Dunaway and Austrian actor Helmut Berger during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Austrian actor Helmut Berger died at the age of 78, according to media reports from May 18, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 18, 1975 shows British director Joseph Losey (C), Austrian actor Helmut Berger (L) and British actor Michael Caine (R) posing for the film "The Romantic Englishwoman" during the 28th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Austrian actor Helmut Berger died at the age of 78, according to media reports from May 18, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
(FILES) This file photo taken on May 17, 2014 shows (from L) French director Bertrand Bonello, Austrian actor Helmut Berger and French actress Aymeline Valade posing as they arrive for the screening of the film "Saint-Laurent" at the 67th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Austrian actor Helmut Berger died at the age of 78, according to media reports from May 18, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
Image Credit: AFP
