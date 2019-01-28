The film, about a fishing boat captain on a mysterious island, was lambasted by critics (21 per cent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and audiences agreed, giving it a D-plus CinemaScore. The film, made for about $25 million, is among McConaughey’s weakest performing wide-release debuts, behind only 2017’s ‘Gold’ and 1996’s ‘Larger Than Life’. For Hathaway, it’s a new low.