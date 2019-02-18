The sci-fi fantasy ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ topped the US charts and beat out a number of newcomers including the meta romantic comedy ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ and the horror sequel ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ in its first weekend in theatres, but it is a victory with a few caveats. It’s leading the slowest Presidents Day weekend at the box office in almost 20 years and has a ways to go to make up its costly budget.