Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have sparked some hilarious reactions as the singer unveiled the first look of ‘House of Gucci’ through her Instagram account.
This would be Gaga’s first acting gig since her award-winning turn in ‘A Star is Born’ in 2018.
Directed by Ridley Scott, the film delves into the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, who was the head of Gucci fashion house in the 90s before being gunned down by a hit man on March 27, 1995. His ex-wife, Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, was convicted of arranging the killing three years later.
In the image shared by Gaga, far from looking like the Black Widow — the name she had earned in the press during the highly publicised trial — the singer, 34, is seen wearing stylish winter headgear, accompanied by chunky gold jewellery. Standing beside her is Driver, channelling the ‘Big Sweater’ vibes that Chris Evans had immortalised on screen in ‘Knives Out’ last year.
Driver, 37, is dressed in a chunky cream turtleneck, accompanied by oversized glasses as he beams into the camera, with snowcapped Alps stretching out behind him.
Their overall look has sparked some hilarious reactions online with Twitter user Lauren Quigley posting: “Adam Driver and Lady Gaga look like they’re about to drop a new critical theory reader.”
Rebecca Rubin posted: “Chris Evans’ sweater in Knives Out walked so Adam Driver’s sweater in House of Gucci could run.”
Unvirtuous Abbey posted: “Adam Driver and Lady Gaga look like the new mega church co-pastors who just arrived in town and this is their sponsored Instagram photo to announce it.”
‘House of Gucci’ also stars Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney. The film is expected to release in theatres on November 24.