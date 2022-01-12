Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt Image Credit: Shutterstock and GN Archives

Hollywood actress Alia Shawkat found herself in the news in 2020 after paparazzi spotted her with Brad Pitt. In a new interview, she says being romantically linked to the veteran star was “not fun at all” for her.

“I’m not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi. They don’t know who the [expletive] I am,” Shawkat told the New Yorker. “There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person — he’s a great [expletive] guy. But of course the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That’s what gets me. And it’s ironic and gross and stupid.”

Cast members Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Jeffrey Tambor, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Jessica Walter, David Cross and Will Arnett pose at a premiere for the season 5 of the television series “Arrested Development” in Los Angeles, California, US, May 17, 2018. Image Credit: Reuters

Shawkat started her acting career in 1999 and is best known for playing the character Maeby Funke on the comedy series ‘Arrested Development’ from 2003 to 2019.

Shawkat, 32, said that Pitt, 58, had no idea that the dating rumours were flying around.

Brad Pitt. Image Credit: AFP

“He had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that [stuff],” she said. “I was, like, “You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.” And he was, like, “I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.”