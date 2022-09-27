Deepika Padukone, who was busy shooting in Mumbai, was reportedly admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on September 26. Reports claim she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness.
Her team is yet to put out a statement, but reports claim that she has undergone numerous tests and is awaiting the results of those screenings.
Padukone is one of Bollywood's leading talents and was seen in films like 'Gehraiyaan' and '83. She is awaiting the release of 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan. She's also working on Prabhas-starrer 'Project K'.