Carol Danvers has crash-landed — on a Blockbuster Video store — in the first trailer for Marvel’s Captain Marvel.

Touted by the comics-based studio as “one of the universe’s most powerful heroes,” Brie Larson’s embodiment of the electrifying heroine came to life on Tuesday, arriving on Earth, where she tries to make sense of her past.

“I keep having these memories,” Larson’s Carol says. “I see flashes. I think I have a life here. But I can’t tell if it’s real.”

We can tell you what’s real: In the trailer, Carol totally punches an old lady — or what appears to be one — on the subway.

As if Blockbuster weren’t enough of an indication, the film is set in the 1990s — a previously unexplored time period in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and long before Thanos wiped out half of it with a snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

When Captain Marvel starts, the former Air Force pilot already has her Kree-infused super powers, and the trailer shows her at work as a renegade soldier in an elite military team called Starforce, led by her mentor Mar-Vell (Jude Law).

“While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the centre of the maelstrom,” according to the studio.

There’s still plenty of tech to geek out over — including a beeper! — otherworldly environs, space invasions, car chases, a young Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and a two-eyed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), whom Marvel fans glimpsed earlier this month.

When we last saw Fury on the big screen, he was disintegrating while sending Captain Marvel a post-snap distress call via beeper. The new film will likely explore their relationship and hopefully hint at what’s to come when the MCU closes out Phase Three of its franchise with a fourth Avengers film due a few months after Captain Marvel hits theatres on March 8, 2019.

But who’s to say? Marvel trailers have been purposely deceptive in the past.

The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is the first female-led MCU offering and also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, McKenna Grace and Annette Bening.