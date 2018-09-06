After a Tuesday night tease, fans have finally gotten their first official look at Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly unveiled its cover image of Larson’s take on the superhero, who will make her big-screen debut in a standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe movie due out March 8, 2019.

The red, blue and gold costume is faithful to the iconic Captain Marvel comic-book look.

“She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face,” Larson told EW about her character, Carol Danvers. “She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

Previously, the only official looks at Larson’s character involved Carol’s non-super-powered persona as an Air Force pilot.

Captain Marvel’s MCU debut was also teased during the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene, in which Nick Fury sent out a distress call and his communicator flashed with Captain Marvel’s starburst and stripes as it clattered to the ground.

EW additionally debuted 10 first-look images from Captain Marvel on Wednesday, which included looks at Jude Law as Mar-Vell, Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury, Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva and Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau.

Lynch’s character, who was previously unconfirmed, is described as “one of Carol’s oldest friends” and “a single mother to a young daughter.”

Like Carol, Maria is an Air Force pilot and her call sign is “Photon.”

In the comics, Maria Rambeau is the mother of Monica Rambeau, the alter-ego of the superhero known as Spectrum, who has the power to manipulate energy. But Monica’s previous superhero names include Photon, as well as Captain Marvel.

In fact, Monica used the Captain Marvel alias long before Carol took up the mantle.

Lynch’s introduction as Maria in the 1990s-set film could pave the way for the introduction of the super-powered Monica in a future MCU film.

EW’s first-look images also reveal that when Captain Marvel starts, Carol already has her Kree-infused super powers. When the story picks up, Carol is in space as a part of an elite military team called Starforce, led by Law’s Mar-Vell, a mentor to Carol.