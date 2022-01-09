If you missed out on the razzle and dazzle of the Burj Khalifa’s New Year’s Eve laser and light show, then you are in luck.
You don’t have to wait a full year to catch the spectacle that lit up the world’s tallest building on December 31. The sensory treat has now been extended to March 31, allowing all of those who missed out on the coloured visuals, often choreographed to music, can catch the New Year’s Eve show on Burj Khalifa until March 31, playing out from Wednesday to Sunday with three shows.
While the fireworks may not return until the clock strikes 2023, the light and laser display is one few would want to miss out on, especially if you are playing guide to family and friends visiting Dubai.
Details: The Burj Khalifa laser show takes place Wednesday to Sunday with three shows at 7.45pm, 8.15pm and 9.45 pm.