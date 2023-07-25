On Tuesday, BTS' Jungkook soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his hit sing Seven, featuring American rapper Latto.
BTS fans are ecstatic as this makes Jungkook the second South Korean soloist to lead the Billboard chart following his bandmate Jimin.
Armys waited on Tuesday morning for the official announcement from Billboard, making “Congratulations Jungkook” trend on Twitter all day.
Jungkook's solo debut single also stands top on Spotify, Itunes and Youtube charts.
After being released on July 14, it has sold 153,000 song downloads and CD singles combined, and has been streamed over 22 million times. It has crossed 6.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, according to the Billboard chart released on July 25.
In April, BTS member Jimin made history when he became the first South Korean solo artist to reach the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 with his single 'Like Crazy'.
Jungkook is the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga. A recent news report suggests that V or Kim Taehyung will follow soon with his debut later this year.
The Billboard Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States across all genres in terms of streaming, radio airplay and sales data.
Six BTS songs have previously featured at the top of the Hot 100 list ― Dynamite, a remix version of Savage Love, Life Goes On, Butter, Permission to Dance and My Universe.
Last year, Charlie Puth's song 'Left and Right,' featuring Jungkook appeared at number 22.