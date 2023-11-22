K-pop idols and BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are getting ready to complete their military duties.

The K-pop band’s label BigHit Entertainment informed fans on Tuesday in a note shared on social media, that the four musicians have started their military enlistment process.

“We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course,” the statement by BigHit read.

The note further added a message to fans: “We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you.”

The four members, who are the last of the septet to enlist, had recently been working on solo music projects.

RM released his album Indigo in December 2022, V released his project Layover in September 2023, Jimin dropped his documentary ‘Production Diary’ in October, Jungkook released his album Golden earlier this month.

The statement comes two months after Suga started his mandatory social service instead of enrolling in the military, due to a recent shoulder surgery.

Social service jobs are set up as an alternative to military conscription for South Koreans with physical or mental health issues. Suga started his 18-month service in September 2023.

Jin was the first to sign up for military enlistment in December 2022, followed by J-Hope in April 2023.

Recently, a photo of J-Hope in his military uniform went viral once again.

The photo showed J-Hope posing at what appears to be the barracks he occupies during his service.

While many fans commented that ‘Hobi’ (J-Hope) looked “handsome”, many others noticed a ‘7’ sticker on a locker behind him, symbolising the seven BTS members.