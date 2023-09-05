K-pop idol V (Kim Taehyung) is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album, 'Layover,' this week. In an interview clip going viral on social media, the BTS member revealed that he shot one of the songs at his bandmate Jungkook’s house.

Over the past two weeks, V released two tracks from his album, 'Love Me Again' and 'Rainy Days' along with their music. The album and its title track are slated for release on September 8.

Ahead of the release of the album, the 27-year-old singer recorded an episode for the popular South Korean reality show, 'You Quiz on the Block'.

A short teaser of the show, released by the South Korean broadcasting channel tvN, went viral on social media.

BTS had previously appeared on the show in 2021. This time, V will be returning as a solo artist.

In the clip, he is heard saying that he planned this appearance because Armys (BTS fans) would enjoy it.

He mentioned that his father had enjoyed watching the group's previous guest appearance on the show. In a baritone voice, he imitated his dad who said: “Wow, you did a good job.”

In the clip, V revealed that he had recorded a song at Jungkook's house.

Armys know that V and Jungkook – the two youngest members of BTS are close friends. They are known to be each other's cheerleaders and advisers on their recent solo musical journeys.

During promotions for Jungkook's debut digital single, 'Seven,' he had said that V had been the first lucky listener of the track.

BTS fan @k00kiejkjk pointed out in the comments section: “Jungkook shared his song first with Taehyung. Taehyung recorded his song in Jungkook's house.”

There were no further details revealed of which song was recorded at the BTS maknae’s (youngest member) house, but fans started speculating that it could be the song ‘Blue’, based on its teaser.

@ap_tooni commented: “Maybe the door he banged in 'Blue' was recorded there.”

While some users wondered if the whole album was shot at Jungkook’s house, instagram user @honeybeartae9, asked: “He means Rainy Days was recorded at Jungkook's house?”

And @gr242242 wrote: “… no, he recorded one song, we don’t know which song, until the behind the scenes.”