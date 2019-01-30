Alas, there are no cocktails in this novel, but if there were, they would have to be Dark and Stormies. It would make sense to credit the Trump administration for the darkness that has overtaken Novey this time around, but she began this book long before the presidential election or the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Its release fell on November 6 — an important Election Day, with crucial congressional seats on the line. The novel’s political intrigue and corruption, and the sadness that accompanies the sense of helplessness in the face of a great evil, is prescient. Maybe Novey saw it coming. After all, she grew up in the swing state of Pennsylvania.