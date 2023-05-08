Actress Kirti Kulhari of 'Four More Shots Please' fame, who broke barriers and took creative gamble with her roles, has a new hair cut.

‘Mission Mangal’ star bid farewell to her tresses and embraced a short cropped style. The actress shared on her social media that she was changing her hairdo for herself and not for any role.

In a video sporting her new look, the star wrote that it was always been her goal to accomplish this.

“New endings, new beginnings. Decided to do this a month back and here I am, having done it. I work in an industry where being a heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations. Long hair or at least shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am, almost 15 years later, in the industry, doing my thing. I have no time to not do what I want to do… and each time I have done something which is not the norm, I have felt empowered and nothing short of it,” she wrote in her caption.

Kulhari is famously known for playing feisty lawyer and divorcee Anjana Menon in the hit web series: “Four More Shots Please!' who has to balance her career and her personal life deftly.

The star further added: "Here I am, making another such choice and living my life my way. Thank you Aavni @happyinthehead for always being my partner in crime. Only love for you... PS: no it’s for not any role. It’s FOR ME..."