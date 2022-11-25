Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ has a connection to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, according to the film’s director Siddharth Anand.
Anand said: “When one sets out to make the spectacle action film of India with one of the all time biggest heroes of our country, Shah Rukh Khan, you need to have a champion team that is unified in the vision.”
“Thankfully we got an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with ‘Pathaan’ and I was delighted to have someone like Casey O’Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, to be by our side.”
Emmy Award-nominated O’Neill, regarded as one of the best action directors in Hollywood, is the brain behind Cruise’s death-defying stunts in films like ‘Jack Reacher’, ‘Mission Impossible’ series films, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and has also worked with Marvel Studios and Steven Spielberg to name a few.
About O’Neill, Anand added: “He brings in a wealth of experience and he immediately bought into the idea of creating edge of the seat action for ‘Pathaan’ that could match what he’s done back home in Hollywood.”
“What Casey has created in ‘Pathaan’, is simply mind-boggling. You will have to see the film for that because we aren’t going to disclose any details from the film till it releases in theatres on 25 Jan.”
O’Neill is also a seven-time Screen Actors Guild awards nominee and three-time Taurus World Stunt Awards Winner for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’ and ‘Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol’.
‘Pathaan’ is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.