Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and director Ali Abbas Zafar, who are working together in this year’s Eid release, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, believe their movie is mounted on an epic scale when it comes to action and the Middle East provided the perfect support to pull off some audacious stunt sequences.

“It’s not my first time filming in Abu Dhabi, but it always gets better with each film … When it comes to helicopters and choppers, nobody can do it better … I don’t know the exact models of choppers, but Ali knows all about them,” said Akshay Kumar at a press conference in Mumbai at the trailer on Tuesday afternoon.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has also filmed movies like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bang Bang’ in Abu Dhabi, believes that locations like Jordan and the UAE capital provide the perfect backdrop for such films. In the stunt-fuelled trailer, you can spot Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and South Indian actor Prithviraj looking spectacular as they pull off action scenes like jumping off a burning chopper against the backdrop of exploding cars and tanks. Some scenes are set in Jordan’s Wadi Rum also.

“I want to thank Abu Dhabi and Jordan for helping us mount a film of an international scale … This film is a true-blue entertainer which will appeal to an audience across ages. Middle East is a huge market for us and I can guarantee you a clean, entertaining film,” said Zafar.

In the trailer, both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are seen doing impressive gravity-defying stunts.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Image Credit: Instagram/akshaykumar

“I have done stunts all my life, but what you will see in this film has been stunts that I have never done in my life. It was all new and dangerous … This is the biggest action film of my career,” said Akshay Kumar.

The prolific actor, who is notorious for his fitness and discipline, also revealed that with age, he has become more cautious.

“There was a movie where I did crazy stunts like jumping off a burning plane and into a hot-air balloon. There was a 70 per cent chance I wouldn’t make it, but now I have become softer and I have learnt a lot about self-preservation,” said Kumar.

Produced by Jacky Bhagnani, the movie also sees South Indian star Prithviraj play the villain.

“Prithvi has done such a tremendous job in this film … I have learnt so much for him,” said Kumar.