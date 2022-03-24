Dubai: New mom and actress Priyanka Chopra made headlines after she stepped out in a black saree for her gig as one of the hosts at the pre-Oscar party held in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
While representing her South Asian origins with her outfit, the global star gave a speech focused on the theme of the party, which was organised to celebrate South Asian excellence in films. The actor also spoke about her journey, and meeting husband and singer Nick Jonas.
Addressing the gathering, Priyanka said, "Each and everyone of you are here today because you are excellent in what you do. I came ten years ago and started looking for work in America. " She spoke about how she was one of the very few brown people at a party. “We went out there and met everyone else. But today, I am not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud."
Check out the video here:
In January, Priyanka and Nick Jonas announced that they welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The Desi Girl will now be seen in Hollywood films like 'Ending Things', 'Text For You' and the web series 'Citadel'. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' in the pipeline.
Meanwhile, the Academy on Thursday announced the list of stars added to the presenter lineup for the 2022 Oscars. It includes the names of Jason Momoa, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams along with Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Zegler, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, and J.K. Simmons.