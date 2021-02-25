Actress Lisa Haydon works out at her friend's baby shower. Image Credit: instagram.com/lisahaydon

Think of a baby shower and most people have the vision of a heavily pregnant women in pastel dresses, balloon arches for decor, and cupcakes galore, but that’s not how Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon rolls.

The ‘Queen’ star, who is now pregnant with her third child, gave a sneak peek into her friend’s baby shower. But instead of downing pint-size desserts, the theme of her friend’s baby shower was Pilates and a super-fit Haydon is seen gracefully working the machines.

On February 24, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress shared videos on her Instagram account chronicling the inventive get-together with her friends.

“Pregnant Pilates baby shower, not for my baby but for my friend’s baby,” posted Haydon, along with videos of her in a fitness studio working out with her pregnant friend.

The mother to Zack and Leo had recently announced that she was expecting her third child with husband and businessman Dino Lalvani. Famous for bouncing back into shape, Haydon had always posted pictures of her working out throughout her pregnancies. Recently, she even gave a shout-out to her husband for gifting her a spinning cycle. She put it in her bathroom so that she uses her new machine regularly.

“It’s the spot least disruptive to the house, ok a girl’s gotta get it done somewhere. Dino got me this bike for our 6th year anniversary ... It’s the best gift ever cuz we live on a mountain, kids, other stuff always a priority, and getting anywhere for a workout was getting close to impossible. Having this in the house is so easy to squeeze in. I love cardio too and this is nice and low impact and still a super good burn thanks hub,” wrote Haydon.