The Indian cricket team were in the Ahmedabad and Pune airport, along with their wives and kids. The team is headed to play the ODI series against England. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made sure their little one was kept under a wrap to avoid paparazzi attention. Videos of Sharma holding her baby, Vamika, and covering her face from camera lights went viral on social media. Take a look.
Yet another picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has gone viral. The photo features Anushka looking at the couple's baby, Vamika, in her arms with Virat coming up behind them carrying the luggage.
An in-flight photo of Hardik and Agastya napping was posted by Natasa which was shared widely. In one of the videos, Hardik Pandya can be seen carrying Agastya in a baby carrier with Natasa walking beside him.
Just last week, Anushka and Virat celebrated two months of parenthood and cut an adorable rainbow cake. They also shared a photo of themselves on social media.