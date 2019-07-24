Alison Riske surprised her husband with a popular Hindi song at their Pittsburgh wedding

Alison Riske and Stephen Amritraj on their big day. Image Credit: Instagram

American tennis player Alison Riske surprised guests by putting on a Bollywood dance routine at her summer wedding to former tennis player Stephen Amritraj, whose father is ex-tennis pro Anand Amritraj.

Amritraj himself was none the wiser beforehand, as the routine was kept a total surprise until the July 21 party, which was held in the bride’s hometown of Pittsburgh.

Riske, 29, pulled off a fully choreographed dance sequence with her sister Sarah to the song ‘Nachde Ne Saare’ — a popular choice for Indian wedding celebrations.

Apparently, Riske’s sister had enlisted the help of a client’s wife, Gayatri, who chose the song from the 2016 film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

Much of Riske’s choreography was taken straight out of the movie.

“Sarah would visit each month for business and sneak in a dance lesson [with Gayatri], learn the moves, slow them down, and then send them to me via text while I was on the road,” wrote Riske in an Instagram caption, attached to a video of the routine.

The Dubai connection

Image Credit: Instagram

Riske began to learn the choreography in Dubai earlier this year but she and her sister only practised it together six days before the wedding.

Her hubby’s cousin and fellow professional tennis player Prakash Amritraj commented: “Officially made all Amritraj’s look not Indian at all with this!!! Dance moves even more fire than yo damn grass court game!”

Six-time Grand Slam title winner Sania Mirza retweeted the clip as well, saying: “Yay!! Congratulations... to you and @stephenamritraj [heart emoji] those moves btw.”