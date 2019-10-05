The man was in a harness over a water tank when he blacked out

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Indian National-Award winning actor Akshay Kumar, who is promoting his upcoming film ‘Housefull 4’, saved an unconscious man who was on a harness on the set of a reality show.

The 52-year-old actor rushed to the man’s rescue even before the crew could reach the spot.

The incident was captured in a video that Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared on Instagram.

In the clip, actor Ali Asgar and a crew member can be seen on a harness over a glass water tank. Suddenly the man beside Asgar blacks out and falls backwards.

Asgar tries to prevent him from falling and the crew rushes to the stage.

Kumar is ahead of all of them, and climbs the water tank to help the unconscious man.