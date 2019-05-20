Actor under fire for his post drawing parallels between his love life and politics

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday was blasted for re-tweeting a meme that drew parallels between exit polls in the ongoing Indian elections and his alleged former girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personal life.

The meme was a pictorial that labelled her rocky relationship with Salman Khan as ‘opinion poll’, while her link with Oberoi was labelled as ‘exit poll’ and the graphic meme ended with Rai Bachchan’s family photograph with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya, labelled as ‘end result’.

The actor, who is due to release his political biopic ‘PM Modi’ on Thursday in the UAE, found it cheeky and re-posted the tweet with a message ‘Haha! creative! No politics here....just life.’ along with smiley emoticons on his official Twitter handle.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is attending the Cannes Film Festival along with Rai Bachchan, called him out instantly. Kapoor wrote on her twitter account “Disgusting and classless”.

Several other Twitter users called Oberoi’s actions disappointing and crude. Dragging a minor for merriment wasn’t lost on them either.

According to reports, Maharashtra State Commission for Women is likely to take action Oberoi for his objectionable tweet.