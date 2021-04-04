She starred in Bollywood movies such as ‘Jugnu’, ‘Gumrah’ and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’

Shashikala Image Credit: Twitter.com/praful_patel

Veteran Indian actress Shashikala has died, aged 88. According to news reports, she died at her home in Mumbai.

Best known for starring in films such as ‘Jugnu’ (1947), ‘Junglee’ (1961), ‘Teen Bahuraniyan’ (1968) ‘Khoobsurat’ (1980) and more recently, projects such as ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ (2001) and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ (2004), Shashikala shined during Bollywood’s golden era of films, in the 60s and 70s.

Her versatility to play a village belle and to completely transform herself as a vamp earned her much fanfare in the industry.

She ruled the silver screen in the 60s as a supporting actress, winning two Filmfare Awards for the same, first in 1962’s ‘Aarti’, followed by another for ‘Gumrah’ the following year.

She went on to receive the Padma Shri award (India’s fourth highest civilian award) in 2007 for her contribution to Indian Cinema.

When she received the award, she was reportedly quoted as saying: “I have been recognised for this award very late, and indeed, I should have got this award long back.”

Her last appearance on celluloid was the 2005 film, ‘Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav’.

Indian politician Praful Patel led the condolences on social media, tweeting: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace.”

Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region DrJitendra Singh tweeted: “Shashikala no more. She was among the last from that Golden Age genre of Bollywood. RIP.”

Shashikala Image Credit: Twitter.com/DrJitendraSingh

Former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat tweeted: “Saddened by the passing away of veteran actress Shashikala ji. She will be remembered for her roles in more than 100 films & various television shows. Her performance in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum’ was remarkable. My condolences to her family & fans.”