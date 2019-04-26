The original film starred Govind and Karisma Kapoor in the lead

On Varun Dhawan’s 32nd birthday on April 24, it was announced that the actor along with Sara Ali Khan will be starring in the remake of the 1995 comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Twitter to announce: “Nostalgic and excited! We complete 25 years at Pooja Films. Extremely happy to announce the adaptation of our first film ‘Coolie No. 1’ with my favourite David uncle, my brother Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan! Cannot wait for this mad journey to begin!”

The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Dhawan’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

David is returning to direct the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film.