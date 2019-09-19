‘Luck by Chance’ actress Isha Sharvani was the target of the fraud

Three men have been arrested for duping ‘Luck by Chance’ actress Isha Sharvani by pretending to be Australian Tax Officers.

According to Delhi Police’s PRO: “In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) has arrested three men who had duped a renowned NRI female actor/performer, Ms Isha Sharvani, who now lives in Perth, Australia, pretending to be from Australian Tax Office.

“She was induced to transfer 5,700 AUD [Dh14,318] via Western Union and RIA Money Transfer.”

Sharvani made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kisna’ in 2005 opposite Vivek Oberoi.