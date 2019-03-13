Gurugram: Actress Taapsee Pannu at a promotional event in Gurugram on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI9_15_2017_000162B) Image Credit: PTI

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu are coming together again for a supernatural thriller.

The yet-untitled film will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment and will be shot in November and December this year. It is slated to release in 2020.

“I always knew I will work again with Anurag considering the experience I had during ‘Manmarziyaan’ but didn’t know it will happen so soon,” Pannu said in a statement.

“Sunir and I have also been discussing on working on more subjects together since quite some time and this was an immediate ayes’ for all of us on board. I am looking forward to this film as I have not explored supernatural genre in Hindi films as yet,” she added.

At the moment, Kashyap is busy exploring locations for setting of the film as the place where the movie is set is integral to the supernatural theme.

“Taapsee keeps me on my toes and she is on a mission to push me to take on challenges. She threw this one at me and I am taking it on. I have never done anything like this before so I am looking forward to it,” Kashyap said.