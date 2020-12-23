Sussanne Khan Image Credit: IANS

A day after Mumbai Police revealed that 34 celebrities were detained after a crackdown in a Mumbai nightclub, celebrity Sussanne Khan has denied she was a part of the raid.

The statement comes even as singer Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina both apologised for breaking the COVID-19 social distancing protocols in Mumbai.

In a post on her Instagram, Khan, who was earlier married to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, rubbished stories that she was also at the nightclub when the incident occurred.

“A humble clarification: Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly Club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club,” she clarified.

Khan further added: “Whilst the club management and authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculations by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible.”

Earlier, Punjabi singer Randhawa, who has had a string of Bollywood hits, issued an apology through his team for the incident.

Guru Randhawa Image Credit: GN Archives

“Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities’ decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials,” read a statement issued on behalf of the singer by his management team.

The statement continued: “He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well.”

Suresh Raina Image Credit: PTI

Indian cricketer Raina also issued a similar statement for breaking the Maharashtra government regulations regarding the night curfew in the state.

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols,” the statement read, adding: “Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well.”

On December 22, Mumbai Police confirmed an incident had occurred at a Mumbai club in Andheri.