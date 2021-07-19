Late Bollywood actor’s sister wants to change the cause of death on the Wiki page

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Instagram.com/sushantsinghrajput

Priyanka Singh, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Twitter on Monday to urge Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger to change the cause of his death as mentioned on the site.

At the time of publishing this report, Wikipedia mentions the actor’s death as “suicide by hanging”.

Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, says Rajput’s death is still under investigation by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and hence it should be mentioned as “under investigation”.

“I am Sushant’s sister and I thank you @lsanger for being a credible voice for Neutrality. In today’s world when information is power, sticking to Facts and Facts alone is the greatest service one can do #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput,” Singh tweeted.

“My demand from @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales is: Firstly, as the investigation is still ongoing in Sushant’s death case by top Indian agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, the cause of death cited on wiki page should be changed from ‘suicide by hanging’ to ‘under investigation’,” she added.

Singh also stated that her late brother’s height is crucial for the ongoing investigation and his actual height should be mentioned on the site.

“Secondly, change sushant’s height on the wiki page to 183cm as who can be a more reliable source than the person himself. Hear it out from Sushant’s mouth @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales,” she tweeted along with a throwback video of the late actor revealing his height.

“I am his sister and I vouch by the fact that Sushant’s height is 183cm indeed. His height is crucial to the matrix of the Sushant’s death case. Here is a picture from @mariotestino photo shoot of Sushant with @KendallJenner for @voguemagazine. Btw Kendall is on high heels,” Singh further tweeted along with a blurred photograph of the couple.

The late Bollywood actor ‘died by hanging’ in the apartment on June 14 last year. His death sparked an investigation that saw several Indian authorities including the Mumbai Police, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation involved.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram.com/rhea_chakraborty/

While findings by the medical board of AIIMS India concluded in September 2020 that the actor’s death was a case of suicide, the CBI is still to conclude whether Rajput died by suicide or was there was foul play involved.