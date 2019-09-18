Actor-politician Sunny Deol returns to direction after two decades to launch son Karan in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ and, describing the experience as an emotional journey, he says the entire unit became a family.

He hopes the feeling was translated to the screen as well.

“The takeaway from the shooting experience is basically the bonding and the family which we became — the bonding that we had with the whole crew. The difficulties everyone faced without even saying ‘uff’,” said Deol.

“Bringing this whole experience on the celluloid”, he added, was also part of that takeaway. “You all will get to see it on September 20,” he said.

Set in Himachal Pradesh, the film narrates a love story that strives to understand the emotion and essence of a first-time romance, with all its innocence, doubts and the complexities. The film has been extensively shot in various locales of Himachal Pradesh.

Talking about the project, Karan said: “Through the whole experience from start to finish, we became one family. In these past two years, we made so many fond memories from doing my own crazy stunts to living in a tent to exploring the Himachal belt like never before. It was wonderful.”

To this, Sahher added: “I have such good memories. It has been a very emotional journey.”

‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ releases in the UAE on September 19.