Sonu Sood Image Credit: IANS

Actor Sonu Sood will help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months.

“Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind,” Sood tweeted on Thursday.

Sood has been helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. He will write a book talking about the experience.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood while sending off migrants to their native places by buses, amid COVID-19 lockdown at Wadala TT police station in Mumbai, Saturday, May 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI23-05-2020_000270B) Image Credit: PTI

“The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I’ll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones,” Sood said.