There’s a new addition to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s household. The actress took to her social media to announce that they are expecting their first baby together this fall.
The couple, who got married in 2018, also shared a series of feel-good images of them cradling the growing baby bump. She wore a black body-con suit with full sleeves, while Ahuja was in white.
“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” wrote Kapoor Ahuja along with images of her sporting a pregnancy glow.
As soon as her post went up, her colleagues including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonali Bendre, Maheep Kapoor, Lisa Haydon, and her brother-in-law Karan Boolani congratulated her.
Earlier this year, Kapoor Ahuja had to swat rumours of her being pregnant and even shared an update about her ‘first day period drink’, a glass of ginger tea.
“Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period,” wrote Kapoor, as an effective way to end such pregnancy rumours.
The Indian National Award-winning actress, whose credits include ‘Neerja’ and ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, is one of the most fashion forward actors in Bollywood. The daughter of actor Anil Kapoor was also inducted to the Dubai Stars — Emaar’s walkable tribute at The Palace Downtown, Dubai.