The actress says she bought the apartment with the purpose of investment

With the pandemic making the property market a hot investment in Mumbai, it appears Sonakshi Sinha has become the latest celebrity to park her funds in a new house.

Sinha has purchased a four-bedroom apartment in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai, confirming the same in an interview with entertainment portal Pinkvilla.

“Ever since I started working, it was my dream to buy my own house with my hard earned money before I turned thirty. I may have crossed that deadline by a couple of years but it’s finally happened,” Sinha said.

The actress currently lives with her parents, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha in their Juhu bungalow and has no plans of moving out.

“I enjoy living at home with my family and have no plans of moving out anytime soon. This house was me just fulfilling a dream and a great investment,” she said.

Sinha joins a string of other Bollywood celebrities who have invested in properties in the recent past, including Hrithik Roshan and Janhvi Kapoor who have snapped up homes in Juhu. Alia Bhatt has also invested in a new home, while Jacqueline Fernandez also moved into a new Mumbai apartment last month. Elsewhere, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also moved into their new four-floor home as they await the birth of their second child.