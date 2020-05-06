‘Betaal’, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s new web series as producer, is set for a May 24 release.
The horror-thriller is written and directed by Patrick Graham, who had previously directed ‘Ghoul’, starring Radhika Apte. The current show is co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.
“The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around a fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work,” said a source.
The project is a collaboration between SRK’s Red Chillies entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, the banner that is known for its Hollywood horror productions as ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘Insidious’.
The first look of the series has been unveiled and the show will air on Netflix.