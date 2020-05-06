The Netflix show is written and directed by Patrick Graham

SRK's new web series production 'Betaal' to release on May 24. Image Credit: IANS

‘Betaal’, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s new web series as producer, is set for a May 24 release.

The horror-thriller is written and directed by Patrick Graham, who had previously directed ‘Ghoul’, starring Radhika Apte. The current show is co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

“The series has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around a fictional Indian folklore, the series will definitely be genre bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work,” said a source.

The project is a collaboration between SRK’s Red Chillies entertainment, Netflix, SK Global, and Blumhouse Productions, the banner that is known for its Hollywood horror productions as ‘Paranormal Activity’ and ‘Insidious’.