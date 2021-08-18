Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will reportedly be launched in Bollywood by acclaimed director Zoya Akhtar, whose credits include feel-good films such as ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.
According to reports, Khan’s daughter will be introduced into the world of Bollywood entertainment with the Indian adaptation of the international comic book Archie. It’s likely to be a teenage romantic comedy that would premiere on a streaming platform.
Suhana isn’t new to acting. She has been a part of the Romeo and Juliet play in London and has acted in the short film ‘The Grey Part Of Blue’. Her turn in the 10-minute film directed by Theodore Gimeno was widely appreciated.
Suhana, 21, studied films at England’s Ardingly College and is currently a student at New York University.
Earlier this month, she was spotted with her mother, interior designer Gauri Khan, in Belgrade, Serbia.