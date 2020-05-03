Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: AP

An army of Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana will join hands for an online charity fund-raiser concert, aptly titled #iForIndia, this evening on May 3 at 6pm UAE time to help those affected by coronavirus outbreak.

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas during the promotion of their upcoming film "The Sky Is Pink", in New Delhi on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS) Image Credit: IANS

The concert, which will be streamed on Facebook, will donate its proceeds to the ICRF managed by GiveIndia, an online donation platform.

Acclaimed Indian musician AR Rahman during shring details of Expo 2020’s Firdaus Women’s Orchestra and the ‘Firdaus Music Studio by AR Rahman’ during an interview with Tabloid, Gulf News on 27 February 2020. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Oscar winner AR Rahman and renowned musicians such as Zakir Hussain, Papon and the Shillong Chamber Choir will take part in the concert. Cricketers including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also participate and use their celebrity for a good cause.

Will Smith Image Credit: AP