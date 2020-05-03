An army of Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana will join hands for an online charity fund-raiser concert, aptly titled #iForIndia, this evening on May 3 at 6pm UAE time to help those affected by coronavirus outbreak.
The concert, which will be streamed on Facebook, will donate its proceeds to the ICRF managed by GiveIndia, an online donation platform.
Oscar winner AR Rahman and renowned musicians such as Zakir Hussain, Papon and the Shillong Chamber Choir will take part in the concert. Cricketers including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also participate and use their celebrity for a good cause.
From the West, Hollywood heavyweights Will Smith, Lilly Singh, ‘Never Have I Ever’ writer Mindy Kaling, rockstar Mick Jagger, Nick and Kevin Jonas and Kate Bosworth will also lend their support to this cause.