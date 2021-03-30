Shah Rukh Khan in Swades Image Credit: GN Archives

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to a viral video featuring members of the US Navy Band singing a track from his film ‘Swades’ on the occasion of Holi, which was celebrated on March 28.

The video features a member of the band singing ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’, with three others joining in on chorus, while someone can be heard playing the piano and another on drums.

The song was crooned at a dinner meeting between the US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. It was Sandhu who first shared the video on Twitter, writing: “This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever. US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO’s dinner last night!”

The video was also then retweeted by the US Navy Band, which later caught Khan’s attention, who featured in the original song from ‘Swades’. “Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely,” tweeted Khan. “Got all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible.”

The song was composed and sung by AR Rahman and featured in the 2004 film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It narrated the story of an Indian expat employed by NASA who travels to India to find his nanny and ends up staying behind after rediscovering his roots.

The movie went on to win two Indian National Awards, including one for ‘Best Male Playback Singer’ that was given to Udit Narayan for another song in the film, ‘Yeh Taara Woh Taara’.