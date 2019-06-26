It was June 25, 1992 when ‘Deewana’ released and took Shah Rukh Khan from TV to the big screen.

Over the years he has earned titles such as ‘Badshah’ and ‘King Khan’, and will next be heard in the dubbed Hindi version of ‘The Lion King’.

“Legacy of the one true king continues. Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for giving us #27GoldenYearsOfSRK! #Mufasa #TheLionKing,” Walt Disney Studios tweeted.

The actor made a humble beginning with theatre in Delhi where he grew up, before he moved to television with shows like ‘Fauji’ and ‘Circus’, and eventually into films.

He scored unprecedented success with movies such as ‘Darr’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’.

The actor is currently working on the television show ‘TED Talks 2’.

As far as his film projects are concerned, in a recent interview to China Global Television Network during a visit to Beijing, Khan said: “I haven’t decided what I will do next. I thought I will take a few months off and try and work on what I want to do because it’s very important for me to be most excited about it.

“I have worked for 30 years, I work 16 hours a day, so if it doesn’t excite you in the morning, you should not wake up.

“At my stage, when I have worked in over 80 films, have done some satisfactory roles and have made a career out of what I do, I should be like I don’t want to get up and go if it’s not going to be an absolutely, stunning, scintillating and exciting day as an actor.

“So, right now I don’t have anything that’s stunning, scintillating and exciting, If I will have it, I will start working on it.”

Khan’s fans took to social media to post messages and tributes with the hashtag ‘27GoldenYearsOfSRK’.

“27 years a ago a Delhi boy became a hero. I would rather say a hero became a film actor. Hard work and passion can make magic happen. You showed it to us, you still do. Intelligent, sharp, witty but the grounded SRK,” tweeted one ardent fan.

Another fan described him as: “There’s only one religion in this world, hard work. He’s more than just the world’s biggest movie star. More than just a king. More than just an entertainer. More than just a dimpled charmer. More than an icon/idol.”

On Eid earlier this month, fans flocked to Khan’s home Mannat, where the star was being filmed alongside David Letterman for the talk show host’s Netflix series.

Khan is married to Gauri Khan and they are parents of three children — sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.