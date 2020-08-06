Stars from Hindi TV serials expressed grief and shock over Sameer Sharma’s apparent suicide.
The actor, 44, was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling by his building’s watchman in Mumbai on August 6.
Sharma’s acting credits include ‘Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ and ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’. According to ANI, the police have registered a case of accidental death and sent his body for an autopsy.
On learning about his death, TV actor Ashwin Mushran tweeted: “This probably won’t be talked about as much as SSR but a TV actor is presumed to have killed himself. Samir Sharma - Talented guy with a lot of work to his name. It’s harsh for people in this industry right now. Not everybody has the support or can maybe reach out for it.”
The entertainment industry in Mumbai is going through a dark phase, especially following the death of Rajput under similar circumstances at his home in Mumbai on June 14.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Sharma in the film ‘Hasee To Phasee’, expressed his grief in an Instagram story and said: “Really sad and unfortunate.”
He also shared a movie still featuring Sharma and him in the shot.
Actor Varun Dhawan also posted a condolence message along with his image.
TV actor Ritvik Arora, who worked with Sharma on ‘Yeh Rishta Hain Pyaar Ke’, said in an interview with Zoom TV that Sharma was a very supportive co-star.
“I am taken aback by this rather appalling news. It’s very unfortunate to lose someone so close to us. WE really connected over music and even shared the same make-up room. It’s very hard to come to terms with this” Arora said.