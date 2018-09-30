Bollywood actor Salman Khan landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to film Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, scheduled to release in Eid 2019.

One of the producers of Bharat and Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri posted a video of the actor in a green T-shirt being carted around in a buggy at the Abu Dhabi airport, heralding his arrival.

A picture of Khan posing with a flight attendant from an Abu Dhabi-based airline is also doing the rounds.

A few days earlier, director Zafar posted a few images of where he intends to film portions of the movie without disclosing details.

Bharat is a Bollywood adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father and also stars Katrina Kaif — after Priyanka Chopra exited the project at the last minute — Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu.

Earlier this month, Bharat’s co-producer and T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar revealed to Gulf News tabloid! that they will be here in Abu Dhabi for more than two weeks.

“It’s going to be a 15-day shooting schedule and they will be there in Abu Dhabi by September 27 or 28. We saw a bit of a delay, but all’s going as per plans now and we are very excited about shooting in the UAE soon,” Kumar said over the phone.

Khan is becoming a regular fixture in Abu Dhabi to film scenes and has shot blockbusters including Tiger Zinda Hai in the past.

Bharat was also filmed in Malta.