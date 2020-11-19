Bollywood actor Salman Khan is reportedly self-distancing at home after three of his personal staff tested positive for COVID-19. His driver, Ashok, and the two others are being treated at a private hospital in Mumbai, and Khan is to remain in isolation for the next 14 days.
Khan’s clan were planning to host an anniversary bash for his siblings later this month, but now have put those plans on hold.
It hasn’t been long since Khan resumed work and began shooting for ‘Radhe’ and reality show ‘Big Boss’, but he has put those projects on temporary hold.
Khan isn’t the first actor to exercise self-restraint after his entourage tested positive. Boney Kapoor’s household also faced a similar predicament.
Bollywood hasn’t been insulated against the COVID-19 virus. Stars including the Bachchan clan, singer Kanika Kapoor have all recovered from Covid-19 in the past few months.