Started in the US, reportedly by C Daniel Rhodes, Brother’s Day celebrates brotherhood of any kind, blood or otherwise. Here we take a look at some of the most famous brothers in Bollywood.
Image Credit: Archive
Salman, Sohail, and Arbaaz Khan are three brothers who have each made their mark on Bollywood, with Salman regarded as one of the country’s most famous celebrities. Though Arbaaz and Sohail haven’t had much success on the big screen, they’ve done extremely well behind the camera. It goes without saying that the three of them have a strong bond.
Image Credit: Insta/ beingsalmankhan
Arjun and Harshvardhan Kapoor are related since their fathers, Boney and Anil Kapoor, are brothers. The two are considered to be very similar. Arjun went all out to promote Harshvardhan’s film ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ when it was about to hit theatres, both on social media and in person at promotional events.
Image Credit: Insta/arjunkapoor and Insta/harshvarrdhankapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, both sons of actress Neelima Azeem, have made a name for themselves in Bollywood. Ishaan said in an interview with IANS before the release of his debut film Dhadak that he is “proud to be known as Shahid’s brother.”
Image Credit: Insta/ishaankhatter
Sunny and Bobby Deol are the sons of actor Dharmendra from his first marriage. Both brothers have a long history in the Indian film industry, having starred in a number of blockbusters. They’ve also collaborated on the ‘Apne’ and ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ franchises.
Image Credit: Insta/iamsunnydeol
Aditya Roy Kapur is known for being a Bollywood heart-throb and for starring in movies such as ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Malang’. He’s also the youngest of three children. Did you know his big brothers are also involved in the movie industry? The oldest Siddharth Roy Kapur is a Bollywood producer who has backed projects such as ‘ABCD 2’ and ‘Kai Po Che!’, and is married to actress Vidya Balan. Aditya’s other older brother is actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, who has starred in films such as ‘Tribhanga’ and ‘Love per Square Foot’.
Image Credit: Insta/realkunaalroykapur and Insta/adityaroykapur
Both Saif and Soha were born into Bollywood Royalty. The siblings are one of the most famous siblings in B-town. Saif had his start in Bollywood in the early 1990s and had a fascinating journey in the film industry, while his sister Soha acted in a few movies and has a long way to go in comparison to her brother. Both of them have a tight bond and support each other through thick and thin in their careers as well as their personal lives.
Image Credit: Insta/sakpataudi
Saif Ali Khan's kids with first wife Amrita, Sara and Ibrahim, spend much time together. Sara often shares pictures with her baby brother on Instagram from holidays, to working out to chilling out.
Image Credit: Insta/saraalikhan95
Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. This trio is arguably the most stylish in the industry. While the progeny of movie star Anil Kapoor are all into showbiz, they’ve taken different paths. Rhea is on the production and styling front while Harshvardhan and Sonam are in front of the camera. Recently, Sonam and her brother were in Dubai, twinning in all-white outfits and sneakers.
Image Credit: Archive
Ridhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor have a close, playful relationship that only got stronger when their father, the legendary Rishi Kapoor, died earlier this year.
Image Credit: Insta/neetu54
When you come from a family full of super stars, it’s tough thinking about entering the same business. Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, however took the path less taken, turning author and fashion mogul. She’s still close to her family though, notably brother Abhishek Bachchan with whom she shares cute banter on social media every so often.
Image Credit: Insta/shwetabachchan
Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar both have had some smash hits throughout their career in Bollywood. Farhan Akhtar has directed, acted and even sung for his movies, one of which is ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, directed by Zoya Akhtar.
Image Credit: Archive
Janhvi Kapoor and her brother, Arjun, are always there for each other and very, very supportive. Recently, Janhvi walked the ramp at a fashion event with Arjun and happily shared photos across her social media board.
Image Credit: Insta/janhvikapoor
The queen of Hindi TV serial Ekta Kapoor and her brother, actor Tusshar, have more in common than being in the same business. They are also both single parents who support each other.
Image Credit: Insta/tusshark89
Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor are close but tend to keep their personal lives, well, personal. Still, off and on they share some happy moments of them together.
Image Credit: Insta/siddhanthkapoor