Treating all his fans amid the lockdown, actor Salman Khan released his new song titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ on the special occasion.

The ‘Sultan’ star put out the song on Twitter and wrote, “A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!”

The song titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. The song has been shot with minimal crew and resources at Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel.