Message of the movie should reach people of every age and gender, chief minister says

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who recently attended a special screening of the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-led ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, has now exempted the movie from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Delhi.

Kejriwal along with his family and Education Minister Manish Sisodia marked their presence at the event of the special screening.

“Delhi govt gives tax-free status to the @taapsee & @bhumipednekar starrer #SaandKiAankh in Delhi [sic],” he tweeted.

“The message of the movie should reach to people of every age, gender & background — The power of a dream & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks,” added Kejriwal.

The film, which has also been declared tax free in Rajasthan, released on Friday.

‘Saand Ki Aankh’ sees Pednekar and Pannu play two senior citizen sharpshooters.

Lately, the duo have faced criticism for playing the role of older women, amid a lack of roles for senior actresses.

Earlier, the actresses dedicated the movie to mothers, saying: “The movie is dedicated to all the mothers and women as they are our inspiration behind playing this role. I don’t think our mothers have rejoiced even a single moment for themselves. So, it is a tribute to all the mothers.”