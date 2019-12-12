Rani Mukerji visits the Dubai Police Smart Station in Le Mer, Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Bollywood star Rani Mukerji, who plays a fierce cop in her latest thriller Mardaani 2, dedicated the film to Dubai’s female police officers on Thursday during a tour of a Smart Police Station in La Mer.

She was so inspired by the efficiency on display that she even floated the idea of doing a third instalment of the Mardaani crime thriller franchise based on the work of the UAE’s female cops.

Arriving at the station in a souped-up Maserati Dubai Police car, Mukerji was keen to learn about the workings of a virtual police station that prides itself on eliminating paper work. She also mixed with female officers to find out what crimes they fight and how fast they respond.

“I salute their bravery and courage. They have to manage both their personal and professional lives and the way they do their job is amazing… I absolutely love and respect that,” said Mukerji, while in Dubai to promote the latest edition of the movie franchise she plays the starring role in. “Mardaani 2 is a tribute to them… I had a screening for Mumbai Police yesterday and today I am in Dubai to show my movie to the women police of the UAE. I felt they should be the first ones to watch my film which is about a cop… I want the work that they do [to be] in centre stage,” she added.

The movie’s producers Yash Raj Films also hosted a special screening of Mardaani 2 to Dubai Police officers later on Thursday evening at Vox Cinemas in Deira City Centre.

“It’s so wonderful to be here… I can’t express how happy I am,” said Mukerji, after she hugged the women police officers gathered at the Smart Police Station to give the Bollywood star a tour of the place.

Mukerji isn’t the first star to visit a Smart Police Station. Action legend Jackie Chan had also done a tour of the virtual police station.

Mukerji’s visit was keeping in with the theme of Mardaani 2, a tale of a super cop who’s trailing a hardened criminal in Rajasthan.

Mardaani 2 is out now in UAE cinemas.