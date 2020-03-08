Randeep Hooda has dislocated his kneecap on the sets of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’. The actor is currently recuperating.
Hooda took to Instagram to inform his fans about his condition. Posting a selfie, he wrote: “A selfie after a good run... trying to rehabilitate my dislocated knee that got busted on the sets of ‘Radhe’.”
Fans responded to his post wishing him a speedy recovery.
Directed by Prabhu Deva, ‘Radhe’ stars Khan and Disha Patani. The film is Khan’s Eid release this year, and is scheduled to hit theatres in India on May 22.