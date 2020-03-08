The Bollywood actor dislocated his kneecap during the shoot

Randeep Hooda Image Credit: IANS

Randeep Hooda has dislocated his kneecap on the sets of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’. The actor is currently recuperating.

Hooda took to Instagram to inform his fans about his condition. Posting a selfie, he wrote: “A selfie after a good run... trying to rehabilitate my dislocated knee that got busted on the sets of ‘Radhe’.”

Fans responded to his post wishing him a speedy recovery.