Hours after Tamil actor Dhanush announced his split from director-singer Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, or RGV as he’s popularly known, took to Twitter to take objection with the institution of marriage itself, calling it ‘evil’.
“Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages,” RGV started out, without directly naming the celebrity couple. He followed it up with the nugget: “Nothing murders love faster than marriage. The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage.”
RGV’s flurry of Twitter messages came a day after ‘Atrangi Re’ star Dhanush and superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter announced they were parting ways after 18 years of marriage. The news came as a shock to fans of the couple with no indication in the media that something was amiss.
Their news comes months after another shock split between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu who parted ways after four years of marriage.
RGV, who has often used social media to rant against the system, wasn’t quite done with lambasting marital vows. The ‘Satya’ director continued: “Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it, which is 3 to 5 days.” This led up to: “Smart people love and dumbos marry.”
Sharing a novel idea of his own, RGV added that “only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet [music] because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other’s danger qualities.”
Concluding his Twitter rant, he signed off with: “Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness.”
It is unclear what promoted RGV to take objection to the celebrity split or marriage in general. But for those of you wondering, he is currently divorced.
RGV was an acclaimed filmmaker of the 1990s and early 2000s with films such as ‘Rangeela’, ‘Satya’ and the ‘Sarkar’ trilogy to his credit.