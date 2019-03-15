Image Credit:

Rajkummar Rao feels that every actor of his generation can achieve stardom in the Hindi film industry.

“Every young actor has the potential to become a superstar. I am really happy to see that we are doing some good work as an industry and because of that, we are able to see good performances from every other actor,” he said.

Rao continued: “When I see a good performance on-screen, it inspires me to do better work.”

Speaking about his upcoming film ‘Mental Hai Kya’, Rao added: “We are going to announce release date of that film very soon.”

In the film, Rao stars opposite Kangana Ranaut. “I had a really good experience working with her. I think she is one of finest actresses of this country. Earlier, we have worked together in ‘Queen’ and now I worked with her in ‘Mental Hai Kya’. It is always fun...,” Rao said.