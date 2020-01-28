Rajinikanth. Image Credit: IANS

He’s notoriously media shy and has turned down media interactions in the past, but Southern superstar Rajinikanth has made an exception with Bear Gryll’s hit adventure show ‘Man Vs Wild’, a survival series that has seen guests such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi feature.

According to reports, Rajinikanth and Grylls are now camped at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karanataka and has already filmed crucial parts of their much-anticipated episode. The remaining portions will be completed today on January 28. Rajinikanth, who is currently working on his film ‘Thalaivar 168’, has already filmed for nearly six hours and has put aside 48 hours for Gryll for him. The exact location of the shoot is being kept under wraps.

In August 2019, Gryll became a household name in Indian homes after he was seen interacting with PM Modi at India’s Jim Corbett National Park. The men were shown smelling elephant dung and crossing a river on a raft and discussing how to survive in the wild.

The episode, that invited both ridicule and admiration, showed Modi discuss topics ranging from political to personal. He also shared an anecdote about bringing a baby crocodile home during his childhood and that gave rise to multiple memes.