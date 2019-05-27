Bollywood Parks is now teeming with top talents from the Hindi film industry

Bollywood actor, director and choreographer Prabhudeva will join the ‘Street Dancer 3D’ crew in Dubai’s Bollywood Parks on May 27, revealed its producer Bhushan Kumar.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi landed in Dubai a week ago, after their gruelling schedule in London.

“The shoot is going great… ‘Street Dancer 3D’ is a film that’s tailor-made for us. It’s a musical film with dance. I jumped onto the idea. The title was suggested by Varun Dhawan during Iifa Awards in Bangkok last year,” said Kumar in an interview with Gulf News tabloid!.

Kumar, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, claims he has incredible faith in D’Souza’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’, scheduled to release in January 2020.

“I have known Remo since he was young, at least for 18 or 19 years. He has done lots of videos for us with T-Series and he’s very hard working,” said Kumar, who has more than 18 films under production this year.